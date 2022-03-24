National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 959,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $38,174,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

TCN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,697. Tricon Residential Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

