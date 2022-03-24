National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 235,178 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. 213,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,535. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

