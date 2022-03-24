National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 278,095 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 278,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 3,049,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,276. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

