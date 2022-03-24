National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 241,809 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 241,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $78.74. 1,155,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

