National Bank of Canada FI Invests $153.16 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,734,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,156,000. CGI accounts for approximately 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.06. 29,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

