National Bank of Canada FI Invests $18.06 Million in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 322,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 211,469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stantec by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

STN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 98,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

