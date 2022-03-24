National Bank of Canada FI Invests $21 Million in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 834,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,837,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 389,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

