National Bank of Canada FI Invests $215.95 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,007,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,953,000. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,061. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

