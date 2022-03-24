National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $39.78 Million Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 443,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.36. 1,334,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

