National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 846,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,853,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 127,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

