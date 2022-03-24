National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of MA traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.35. 2,482,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

