National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 22,869 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

ORLY stock traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $700.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $664.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $484.54 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.