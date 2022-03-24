National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,914,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

