National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 4,684,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

