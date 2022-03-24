National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.68

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6756 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

