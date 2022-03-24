Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

