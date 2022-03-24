Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
