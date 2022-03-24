Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

NBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE NBLY traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,677. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$20.50 and a 12 month high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

