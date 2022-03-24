Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Bank of America began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Nevro stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

