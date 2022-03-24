New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 22,497 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $47,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,931. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

