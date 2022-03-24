New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $326,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO traded up $27.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.43. 2,554,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,698. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.