New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $212.31 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,809,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 5,446,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.