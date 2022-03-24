New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.09. 2,808,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

