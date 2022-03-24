New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $140,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $217.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

