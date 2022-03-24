New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $253,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.46. 9,255,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

