New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.86. 1,294,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

