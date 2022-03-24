New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $47,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

NYSE CMG traded up $24.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,565.94. The stock had a trading volume of 175,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,483.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,671.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

