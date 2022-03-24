New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $136,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.25. 2,953,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,574. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

