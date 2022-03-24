New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,221 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $197,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.63. 1,566,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

