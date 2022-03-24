New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 223 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $56,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.73. 477,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.38. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.59 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

