New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,466 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 13,374,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

