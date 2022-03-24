New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,977,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,015. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.