Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 12,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 357,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

