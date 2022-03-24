Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.