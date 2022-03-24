NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 127.92% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 96,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.