Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 8,585,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

