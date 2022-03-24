Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 511 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

NYSE:ALB opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

