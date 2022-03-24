Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.25 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Yext worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

