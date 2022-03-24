Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,223 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Transocean worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Transocean by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

