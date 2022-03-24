Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDXF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Nordex has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.