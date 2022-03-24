Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $23.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 3,416,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

