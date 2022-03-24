Northside Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.