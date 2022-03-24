Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.75. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 6,164 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

