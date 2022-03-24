NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $45.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.31. 78,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

