NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

