Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$158.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$158.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

NTR stock opened at C$132.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm has a market cap of C$73.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$135.69.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.6640701 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

