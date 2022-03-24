Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

