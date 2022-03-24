Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

