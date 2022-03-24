Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.31 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

