Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.96

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 467030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

