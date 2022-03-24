Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $44,429,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

